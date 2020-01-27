Another man critically hurt after suspect fires shots through outside of house

Fort Wayne police investigate a shooting at 4201 Warsaw Street on Sunday, January 26, 2020. One man suffered life-threatening injuries.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating another late-night shooting that left one man with life-threatening injuries.

Officers were called to 4201 Warsaw Street, southeast of Lafayette Street and Rudisill Boulevard, around 11:20 Sunday night. Several people called 911 and reported hearing gunshots in the area.

When police got there, they found a man inside a home who had been shot in the face.

Medics transported him to a hospital where doctors determined his injuries were life-threatening.

Initial investigations show the suspect or suspects fired shots through the outside of the side of the house, hitting the victim while he was inside. It’s not clear if anyone else was inside at the time.

Homicide detectives went door-to-door talking to potential witnesses while crime scene technicians collected evidence at the scene.

No suspect information was immediately available.

Anyone with information about this shooting or any other recent shooting is asked to call FWPD at 260-427-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 260-436-STOP.