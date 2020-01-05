Anonymous couple helps Eagle Marsh expand by 40 acres

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Nature enthusiasts will have more to explore at Eagle Marsh Nature Preserve in a few years.

The Little River Wetlands Project, the nonprofit which co-owns Eagle Marsh, has purchased 40 acres of mostly undeveloped property from Republic Services, a recycling and garbage company. The addition brings the nature preserve’s footprint to 831 acres in southwest Fort Wayne.

The property, located at 5100 Engle Road, lies east of Smith Road, directly across from LRWP’s office.

“What’s unique about this new property is that portions of it have not been logged or disturbed since the first aerial photographs in 1938,” said Amy Silva, LRWP Executive Director.

The land also adjoins another 35-acre forested wetland parcel that the organization acquired in June, a news release said.

“The Republic Services property has a 3-acre gated parking lot that we’ll use as a trailhead to access both new preserve additions,” Silva noted.

The property will not be open to the public initially, but LRWP hopes to establish trails and infrastructure that will allow access in a few years.

“As we assess the property, we’ll determine where trails could be routed and consider whether it has the potential for boardwalks,” Silva added.

Invasive shrub removal and spring litter clean-ups are in the works, with the hope of hosting a grand opening hike in the spring, Silva said.

The purchase of the property was funded by a local couple who prefer to remain anonymous, Silva said, as well as grants from The Nature Conservancy and the Ropchan Foundation.

No purchase price was disclosed.

Eagle Marsh is considered one of the largest urban wetland restorations in the country.