FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Allen County of Veterans Organization is honoring veterans a week early with the annual Veterans Parade.

Saturday, November 4, join the Allen County of Veterans Organization in ‘A Salute to Service’, this year’s theme of the parade to honor veterans in a parade made possible by local organizations and volunteers.

This year’s parade will begin lineup at 10 a.m. at the corner of Bob Arnold Drive and Parnell Avenue. The opening ceremony will start at 11 a.m., the parade then travels north on Parnell Ave. to the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum for a ceremony. The ceremony will include the placement of wreaths, playing of the taps and remembering and honoring fallen veterans and soldiers.

Guests wanting to attend the ceremony will be asked to enter through the Parnell Avenue employee parking lot at entrance 4, on the west side of the complex. The ceremony will take place in Memorial Hall immediately following the parade.