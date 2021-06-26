Annual swim meet honors Fort Wayne native Pete Johnson

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The 27th Annual swim meet to honor Fort Wayne’s Pete Johnston was held Saturday morning.

Johnston was a former IU swimmer. He died on his way to an early morning swim practice in a car crash in 1993. The swim meet is held each year at the Blackhawk Swim Club and brings out hundreds of young swimmers who enjoy the sport that Johnston did.

“I just think it’s great, like you’re doing the sport that you love along with the people that you love as well,” said Fredrick Henderson, a swimmer at the meet. “It’s a heartwarming environment, so I’m happy with it. I’m just glad that everybody can come out even though like on this crappy weather like that, we can just still manage to put a smile on our face and just keep swimming.”

Over 300 swimmers from swim clubs throughout Northeast Indiana participated in the meet. The event also had a silent auction, with proceeds going to fund gifts for all swimmers who enter the meet.