FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — For the first time since 2014, the Midwest Tandem Rally has returned to Fort Wayne for Labor Day weekend.

Tandem bicyclists from across the country traveled to Fort Wayne for the event, which first started in 1976.

The Midwest Tandem Rally changes locations and states each year, and 2023 marks the second time Fort Wayne has hosted the event.

Bill and Sue Tucker — Rockford, Illinois, residents who have been riding tandem bicycles for nearly 30 years — said they enjoy being able to visit different cities for the Midwest Tandem Rally.

“We do a lot of the Midwest Tandem rallies,” Sue said. “It allows us to come to towns just like Fort Wayne and enjoy the country roads, the restaurants, the trail system and just the community in general.

The rally’s festivities started Friday, and Labor Day marked the Midwest Tandem Rally’s final day.

“Hoosiers Out On Tandems” organized the event.