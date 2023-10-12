ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) – One person is in custody Thursday in connection to a shooting investigation in Angola.

A detective with the Angola Police Department confirmed to WANE 15 a shooting investigation is underway, and someone was in custody that morning.

The school district went under lockdown for about five minutes until authorities gave them the all-clear, Angola High School posted on Facebook.

The detective said there is no threat to the community, and no other information would be immediately released– including a location, any injuries or any other details.