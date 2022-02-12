STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – An Angola man was arrested Friday on eight charges of possession of child pornography.

Detectives from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force began the investigation after a tip was received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. A search warrant was issued for a residence in the 600 block of South CR 600 West in Angola.

As a result of the investigation, the Steuben County Prosecutor was granted an arrest warrant for Corey Spangler, 33, of Angola. Spangler was arrested Friday at his job without incident and taken to the Steuben County Jail on eight charges, including one count of Possession of Child Pornography depicting bestiality and seven counts of Possession of Child Pornography of a person under 18.

Spangler will be incarcerated pending his initial appearance in the Steuben County Courts.