STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — One man has been arrested after striking a victim on the head with a firearm plus breaking and entering the victim’s home.

The Steuben County Sherriff’s Office responded to the residence near 4400 W 105 S Angola around 6:00 p.m. Friday after a 911 call from the victim. According to a release, Sheriff Deputies met with the male victim as well as one female witness. The victim said 54-year-old James D. Donbrock of Angola entered the residence without permission and pointed a handgun at the victim. Donbrock then threatened the victim and struck him on the head with the handgun, which caused minor injury.

The witness fled the scene while the victim tried to talk to Donbrock. The victim also fled and called 911. Per the Steuben County Sherriff’s Office and Indiana State Police, Donbrock left the residence before first responders arrived.

Police then found Donbrock at his own residence a short time later. There, he was taken into custody and taken to the Sheriff’s Office for an interview. After the interview, Donbrock was arrested for the following:

Burglary, Resident Unlawful Entry – a level 2 felony

Intimidation – a level 5 felony

Battery Committed with a Deadly Weapon – a level 5 felony

Pointing a Firearm – a level 6 felony

Domestic Battery – an A misdemeanor

Donbrock is currently being held without bond and pending an initial hearing. Meanwhile, police received a search warrant for his residence where they found items believed to be related to the incident. Additional charges for Donbrock are pending.