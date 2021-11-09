Angola Girl’s Basketball program staff reviewed by district

ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) – Two girl’s basketball coaches for Angola High School voluntarily resigned before an investigation into the program began, according to the Ann Rice, Assistant Superintendent for Metropolitan School District (M.S.D.) of Steuben County.

Specifics about the investigation were not released to WANE 15. Rice stressed none of the coaches were terminated. She also said they’ve conducted a review of the staff and are ready to move forward with the basketball season.

The M.S.D. of Steuben County cannot comment any further on personnel issues.

