DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) Late Wednesday evening a person was killed after being struck by an eastbound Amtrak passenger train traveling 77 mph in DeKalb County.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, the incident took place at 11:58 p.m.

Dispatchers received a call from Norfolk Southern Railroad that a person was trespassing on the tracks. While a deputy was on his way to check it out, another call came in that the person had been struck near U.S. 6 and CR 47.

The person, only described as a male, was running on the tracks when he was struck. The DeKalb County Coroner’s Office has not yet identified the person involved.