NORTHWOOD, Oh. (WANE) — The Bowling Green Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a train crash that happened Saturday morning.

Just before 5:30 a.m. on Walbridge Road near Owen Road in Lake Township, a Ford Fusion was eastbound when it became stuck on the railroad tracks. The driver of the vehicle, Vinod Venkatesan, 35 of Flint, Michigan, exited the vehicle before it was struck by a northwest-bound Amtrak train.

The train was carrying 112 passengers and crew and was traveling from Pittsburgh to Toledo when it struck the car.

The railroad was closed until just before 7 a.m. and no injuries were reported on scene.