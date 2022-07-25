FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The General Electric, Electric Works campus has its eyes on hosting a variety of different uses. One will be education, as FWCS will have space in Electric Works for a new class called, “Amp Lab.”

The program will teach 400 FWCS students to collaborate and solve problems together by focusing on three core elements; entrepreneurial thinking, innovative mindsets, and creative processes.

And it will have a partnership with 3-Rivers Federal Credit Union which paid $625,000 for a five-year naming rights agreement.

But the partnership means more than just a name on the side of one of the Amp Lab studios.

“But also to enhance the quality and type of financial literacy students have access to,” Riley Johnson, the director of Amp Lab said.

And James Cashman, the youth and college manager with 3-Rivers Federal Credit Union looks to head up that avenue.

One of the things Cashman wants to address is how high schoolers are being taught financial literacy.

“How are students transitioning from their high school experience to adult life?” Cashman said.

“The things that adults need to know, those are the things we’ll be teaching to the high school students. How do we file our taxes, how do we talk about budgets, how do we save and spend, how do we manage a household, and how do we plan for college? Those are big questions we hope to tackle with the students.”

Cashman also said that it’s a “venture” opportunity for students to learn how business works, and what it might take for them to open one of their own.