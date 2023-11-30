ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) – The audience can sing “Bye bye Miss American Pie” alongside the creator of the classic hit when Don McLean performs at Trine University in May 2024.

McLean will perform “American Pie” and other classics at the T. Furth Center for Performing Arts on May 18. Tickets range from $50 to $70 and go on sale Dec. 8.

McLean’s fame skyrocketed in 1971 with the release of “American Pie”, which was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2002 and named one of the Top 5 Songs of the 20th Century by the Recording Industry Association of America.

He went on to perform for audiences worldwide, eventually releasing a total of 20 studio albums from “Tapestry” to the most recent “Still Playin’ Favorites”.

Visit Trine’s website for details on tickets for May’s concert, which starts at 8 p.m. Doors to the Ryan Concert Hall open one hour beforehand.