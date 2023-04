FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Did you hear? The Easter Bunny is at American Legion Post 47 this afternoon!

The Children’s Easter Party at Post 47 is underway. With Easter is just a week away, Post 47 is hosting a bunch of festivities including games, lunch and photos with the Easter Bunny. Children will also get to go home with their very own basket full of treats.

The event was open to current children and grandchildren of Post 47 members who previously signed up. It runs until 4 p.m.