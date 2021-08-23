American Academy of Pediatrics makes recommendation for RSV treatment

(CBS) – The American Academy of Pediatrics issued a new recommendation for treating a respiratory infection, known as RSV. This comes after an unusual rise in the number of cases among infants and children.

The doctors’ group recommends the consideration of the antibody Palivizumab to treat infants at an increased risk of severe diseases like bronchiolitis or pneumonia.

“Palivizumab was licensed in June 1998 by the Food and Drug Administration for the reduction of serious lower respiratory tract infection caused by respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in children at increased risk of severe disease. Since that time, the American Academy of Pediatrics has updated its guidance for the use of palivizumab 4 times as additional data became available to provide a better understanding of infants and young children at greatest risk of hospitalization attributable to RSV infection,” wrote the organization in a statement.

RSV cases typically spike in the fall and winter but have been on the rise since spring. The organization is supporting this treatment during this atypical interseason of cases and will reassess its interim guidance monthly.

