Statewide Amber Alert issued for Huntington girl

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – An Amber Alert has been issued for a Huntington girl who is believed to be in extreme danger.
Naveah O’Neal, 5, is described as:
- White, female
- 4 feet 5 inches tall
- 50 pounds
- Brown hair and hazel eyes
- Last seen wearing blue jeans and paw patrol pink tennis shoes
She was last seen on Tuesday at 8:15 p.m. in Huntington.
The suspects are unknown but were last seen driving a gold Ford Ranger with an extended cab truck with a tool box. Police say the plates are unknown.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Huntington Police Department at 260-356-7110 or 911.