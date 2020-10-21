Statewide Amber Alert issued for Huntington girl

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – An Amber Alert has been issued for a Huntington girl who is believed to be in extreme danger.

Photo courtesy of ISP

Naveah O’Neal, 5, is described as:

White, female

4 feet 5 inches tall

50 pounds

Brown hair and hazel eyes

Last seen wearing blue jeans and paw patrol pink tennis shoes

She was last seen on Tuesday at 8:15 p.m. in Huntington.

The suspects are unknown but were last seen driving a gold Ford Ranger with an extended cab truck with a tool box. Police say the plates are unknown.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Huntington Police Department at 260-356-7110 or 911.