AMBER Alert issued for 16-year-old girl believed to be in danger

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Statewide AMBER Alert has been issued for 16-year-old Madison Elizabeth Yancy Eddlemon of Lake County.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office requested the activation of the alert from Crown Point, Indiana which is 138 miles northwest of Indianapolis.

Madison is a 16 year old white female, 5 feet 1 inches tall, 97 pounds, has blonde hair with green eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie with white tribal and blue jeans with tears and shin high boots with a black lace choker.

According to Indiana State Police, Madison was last seen on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at 9:00 am in Crown Point, Indiana and is believed to be in extreme danger.

Police have named 22 year old Martin Alexander Curry-Fishtorn a suspect. He is described to be 5 feet 7 inches tall, 158 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say he was last driving a dark grey 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt with Indiana license plate number 645RIS.

If you have any information, you are urged to contact the Lake County Sheriff’s Office at 219-660-0000 or 911.