FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) As it gears up for the holiday shopping season, Amazon will be hiring 1,000 workers in Fort Wayne as part of a plan to employ 250,000 new workers throughout the United States.

According to a press release from Amazon, these will be full-time, seasonal, and part-time roles across its operations network. Jobs ranging from packing and picking to sorting and shipping—are available to applicants from all backgrounds and experience levels. Customer fulfillment and transportation employees can earn, on average, over $20.50 per hour for those roles, and up to $28 depending on location. Interested candidates can see hiring locations and open positions at amazon.com/apply.

“The holiday season is always a special time at Amazon and we’re excited to hire 250,000 additional people this year to help serve customers across the country,” said John Felton, Amazon’s Senior Vice President of Worldwide Operations. “Whether someone is looking for a short-term way to make extra money, or is hoping to take their first step toward a fulfilling and rewarding career at Amazon, there’s a role available for them. A fulfillment or transportation employee who starts with us today will see a 13% increase in pay over the next three years—likely more, including our annual wage investments—and that’s on top of offerings like pre-paid college tuition with Career Choice and heath care benefits on day one.”

Jobs in Amazon’s operations network include stowing, picking, packing, sorting, shipping customer orders, and more. The flexibility of the jobs available come with a wide range of hours—full- and part-time—and excellent pay and benefits, with employees earning between $17 and $28 per hour depending on position and location in the U.S.



