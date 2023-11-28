FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A 20-year-old worker’s death this past May at a Fort Wayne Amazon facility resulted in a $7,000 fine and a serious violation citation for the company – a decision the multi-billion-dollar company is appealing.

Revelation of the fine, issued this past September, began to spread over the weekend with the publication of a Washington Post story detailing Amazon’s safety record throughout the country as well as state and federal regulations regarding worker deaths.

Here in Fort Wayne, Caes David Gruesbeck died at the Amazon fulfillment center warehouse at 9798 Smith Road on May 8 while operating a one-man lift.

Gruesbeck traveled 103 feet on the left to clear a jam on a conveyor line, according to Occupational Safety and Health Administration records. While on his way to the stuck conveyor, Gruesbeck’s head struck another conveyor.

He suffered blunt force head injuries and died, OSHA records said.

An ensuing investigation by the Indiana Department of Labor found that Amazon failed to ensure that there was sufficient headroom underneath the conveyor while someone operated the one-man lift.

The company needed to prohibit employees from standing unprotected in the elevated part of the lift while driving under low clearance objects while marking danger zones areas and training employees to not access areas where there is a lack of sufficient headroom, a state department of labor safety order said.

The Amazon facility on Smith Road near Fort Wayne International Airport, where Caes Gruesbeck died this past May.

Ultimately, Amazon was cited with a “serious” violation and fined $7,000.

That is the maximum for a serious violation, but not the maximum a company can be fined in Indiana for workplace violations, according to the department of labor.

According to officials with the state department of labor, federal OSHA laws allow for a maximum penalty to be adjusted based upon a number of factors such as an employer’s history, size, or its good faith efforts to provide a safe and healthy workplace for its employees.

Also, violations classified as “knowing, repeat or failure to correct” could significantly increase the penalty amount.

The investigation into Gruesbeck’s death did not result in any other violations other than the one cited, according to OSHA records, however.

When contacted by WANE 15 about the $7,000 fine, Amazon spokesperson Maureen Lynch Vogel sent out the following statement:

“Our thoughts continue to be with our employee’s family and team at the site. After the tragedy, we immediately closed the facility, notified Indiana OSHA, and began cooperating with their investigation. We can confirm the employee was up to date on all his training, was qualified to run the machinery, and was wearing proper protective equipment at the time of the incident.”

In an email, Amazon officials also said corrective action has been taken since Gruesbeck’s death – including affixing signage to low-clearance areas.

Amazon is also appealing the citation issued by the state, according to company officials and OSHA records.

According to the Washington Post, OSHA has filed at least half a dozen safety violations against Amazon nationwide since 2022 and fined the company more than $270,000 as part of a coordinated response to high rates of ergonomic injuries and risks of musculoskeletal disorders among the company’s employees.

Similar allegations against the company have arisen in Washington state, which sparked hearings as well as the company calling such allegations “inaccurate,” according to the Washington Post story.

Other than Gruesbeck’s death, Indiana officials have investigated at least seven other safety issues at Amazon facilities across the state, according to OSHA records.

Thus far, the company has been issued two other serious violations in separate cases that resulted in two fines – one $1,625 and the other $5,100.

Details of those violations were not readily available.