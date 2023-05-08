FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An Amazon employee died Monday after an injury at the facility in Fort Wayne.

Officers with the Allen County Sheriff’s Department were called to the Amazon facility off Smith Road on reports of an injured employee.

Police said the employee, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital in critical condition. They were pronounced dead at the hospital, according to police.

WANE 15 has spoken with a representative of Amazon, who said they are still gathering information and plan to provide a statement later on.

The death is still under investigation.