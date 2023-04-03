FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The Fort Wayne Amazon Robotics fulfillment center is now officially open. Located near the intersection of U.S. 30 and Flaugh Road in western Allen County, the first of its kind in Indiana facility on Sunday welcomed employees into the 630,000 square foot building to begin processing and delivering customer orders.

At this facility employees will help pick, pack, and ship smaller customer items such as books, electronics, small household goods and toys, while working alongside advanced robotics technology.

“Fantastic communities and diverse teams like this are the heart and soul of our operations,” said General Manager Travis O’Neill. “We’re excited to officially launch our next-generation Amazon Robotic fulfillment center, and we’re thrilled to create great local jobs in a safe, engaging, and fun work environment where people can grow their careers in Fort Wayne.”

Amazon announced it would build the fulfillment center back in April 2021. It employs about 1,000 people. According to Amazon, since 2010, it has created more than 22,000 jobs in Indiana and invested more than $19 billion across the state