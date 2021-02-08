‘Amazing I was there’: Trine U. student reflects on finding girl in St. Joe River

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Trine University student was in the right place at the right time when she was able to help a young woman who went into the St. Joseph River last month.

Like any other Monday, Miranda Coombs, a Doctor of Physical Therapy student and former cross country and track athlete, was out for her daily run Jan. 25. While she was running under the St. Joe Center bridge, she spotted a young woman in the water.

“At first I thought she was a ghost because I thought, there is no way this is actually happening,” Coombs said. “When I ran up to her, I saw her, then I stopped and looked at her and asked ‘Hey are you OK? Are you OK?’ She just turned around and stared at me and didn’t say anything.”

After not receiving a response, Coombs checked the area to see if anyone was with the person, who she described as either a young woman or teenage girl. When she returned, the girl was gone.

“I kinda started freaking out because I was like, ‘I really don’t know what to do right now.’ At first I thought she went under the water, but then I saw her go behind one of the walls under the bridge,” explained Coombs.

Coombs said she wasn’t sure if it was an emergency, but she realized it was extremely cold out and the river was icy.

A water rescue was conducted in the St. Joseph River on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021.

“Who would be in the water at this time of day and for how cold it was, she didn’t even have her coat on. That’s when I noticed her coat and her backpack on the ground.”

After speaking with her roommate, Coombs called 9-1-1. While waiting for police and fire crews, a biker passed and noticed something was wrong. The biker and Coombs walked closer to the bike path to see if they could get a better look at her behind the wall.

“He started calling out to her and we got her to answer, but the only thing we could hear or understand from her was, ‘I can’t swim and I don’t want to die.’ That was when we knew it was a real situation.”

The biker was able to keep the girl talking until the police arrived. According to reports, the rescue took about three minutes, but Coombs said it felt like a lifetime.

The physical therapy student said that she was amazed at how calm the fire crew and medics were while rescuing the jumper.

According to Coombs, the girl apologized for the situation. She said that she was just grateful that she was there to help and was at the right place at the right time.

“Just the timing of it was amazing, there was no one else on the path either,” Coombs said. “Five seconds later, I wouldn’t have seen her she was already chest deep in the water. I could have ran five seconds slower or something else could have happened that day and I would have decided not to go run. It was amazing that I was able to be there.”

Coombs said was happy the girl was willing to be saved and that she hoped the girl was getting help.