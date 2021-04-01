Almost a year after George Floyd, Mayor and racial activist explain how community can do better

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Derek Chauvin trial is capturing the country’s attention this week.

Last May, his involvement with the death of George Floyd caused national unrest – even in Fort Wayne.

Out of that unrest rose the racial activist group Changemakers Fort Wayne. Its co-founders are saying the Fort Wayne community needs to remember the convictions they felt last spring and the promises they made to be allies to black people.

“Knowing that the George Floyd Protest did change the climate in Fort Wayne and for black people in our city, it’s going to be very important for us to reflect back on what caused the uprising and what has changed and what accountability has been taken in regards to the protest and how protesters were treated that day,” said ChangeMakers FW co-founder Daylana Saunders.

They are counting on city leaders for more accountability.

“I would say there are only a handful of people in positions of power in Fort Wayne that get it,” said Alisha Rauch, co-founder of ChangeMakers FW. “But we also know that people in these positions often times somewhat soften their voice when they become a person of power in Fort Wayne and can’t speak truth to power like we do, say the things that we do, do the things that we do. So I think a handful get it, but I think it’s unfortunately hard for them to speak up.”

The activists do not believe the community has progressed as much as it could have in the past year.

“It’s an uphill battle,” expressed Saunders. “Just because we know there’s a lot of statistics and news articles that come out and say Fort Wayne is the best this and Fort Wayne is the best that, but there are so many blind spots because Fort Wayne is great for so many people but the black community and the poor community is not included in that number. It’s all about intentionality. Many of us sit on the sideline and we’re complicit. We’re complicit in the manner and we’re comfortable.”

Saunders continued to say their demands are simple and reasonable.

“When you demand that your life be appreciated and that you be respected as a person in the community it makes the demands seem oh so simple,” she said. “We will not stop fighting and we are hopeful in our community that we will continue to build and continue to organize. We don’t put our hope in legislation and legislators totally because it is inevitably our job to support each other and to take care of each other and we will continue to do that for the next year and beyond.”

In response to the last year’s unrest, Mayor Tom Henry created a commission to address the racial tensions in the city. They met for months. On March 9 of this year, the Mayor’s Commission on Police Reform and Racial Justice presented its final report and recommendations to bring accountability, transparency, and healing to the city. The commission identified three focus areas for the police department: Race Relations, Communication, and Departmental Transparency.

The recommendations were as follows:

To improve race relations, the commission recommends more community conversations, improving the culture of racial understanding, stronger outreach, and the recruitment and retention of Fort Wayne Police officers.

Strategic planning, staff and budgeting, and community partnerships are necessary for improving communications, the commission recommended.

Departmental transparency will fall on the Board of Public Safety, with necessary improvements in the Internal Affairs process, social service partnerships, and body-worn cameras, the commission identified.

Henry said the commission has made significant progress toward the community’s goal.

“What happened here roughly a year ago put us in a position to address those issues that obviously were very sensitive to a number of people, that in many cases we were unaware of,” he said. “That committee on social justice met every other week for eight months which is unbelievable commitment to try to bring change about the city of Fort Wayne as it relates to race relations and I’m very proud of the work they did. It was a very difficult time for them. It was a lot of debate in that committee to make sure the goals and recommendations that ultimately were presented to me and to the police chief were what they were looking for.”

The Changemakers FW have their own list of recommendations for people in the community to be better allies to blacks and other people of color. They say you have to open yourself to the scope of size and depth of emotion of racial history, dig deep into research on it, reach out to black people you respect and trust for conversation where you can safely ask questions and listen and learn, and to apply your unique life skills to some area of the fight against racism.

“Google is your best friend,” said Rauch. “There is so much knowledge online. There’s so many videos. There’s so many different websites you can go to and learn. You really have to dig deep back into history as to how these things started. How did systemic racism start? Or how is their systemic racism in our city or how do these things affect our community? The history will show you, ‘oh they did this and that is why the black community suffers this way.’ Everything has an effect and these things have had long lasting effects.”

Saunders piggy-backed off her co-founders thoughts.

“If you’re not a person delving into books every single day regarding racism and how to dismantle racist systems it’s important to find people around you, a black person that is intentionally trying to dismantle these systems, and ask questions. What can I do? How can I do it? Do not be fearful to reach out to these organizers and activists that are actively working to dismantle those racist systems. Say, ‘Hello, I’d like to be an ally. I’ve been hearing a lot about racism. I see the work that’s going on in the community. How can I become an ally?'”

Mayor Henry also gave some practical advice to the residents of the communities on being an ally.

“To me a lot of that rests in education,” he said. “You fear people and subjects that you don’t understand and that to me is where a lot of future progress should be made and that is educating one another, understanding one another’s culture, one another’s feelings because they might happen to be of another color. I cannot walk in your shoes but I can certainly sit down and ascertain from you what it’s like to walk in your shoes. The better I understand that and the more I can sympathize with that or empathize with it, the better equipped we are to live in unity.”

The Mayor recommends people participate in Fort Wayne UNITED’s United Front initiative which provides support to the community by offering a comprehensive program for citywide cultural competency training, racial healing, and unity.

As for the recommendations his commission gave to FWPD on March 6, they expect to receive “regular updates on the implementation of the recommendations, beginning with an initial response and plan framework,” in within 45 days of giving them to police.