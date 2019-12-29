Alley to honor Columbia City soy sauce factory founder after successful campaign

A look at the middle of the alley. Courtesy of Whitley County Economic Development Corporation.

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) — An alley in Columbia City will get a makeover thanks to a successful fundraising campaign.

In November, the Whitley County Economic Development Corporation, the City of Columbia City and the Community Foundation of Whitley County launched a crowdfunding campaign to transform the alley, located between 116 and 118 W. Van Buren Street, in honor of local businessman Shinzo Ohki,

Ohki founded the first fermented soy sauce, The Oriental Shoyu Factory, often called “Show-You” in Columbia City.

The goal was to raise $50,000 by Dec. 28 to receive a matching state grant. On Sunday, the fundraising website showed $53,479 had been raised.

The alley will be called Ohki Alley. It will include a small rain garden, artistic bike rack, flexible seating, a beer garden, painted murals, and movable planters.

Click here to learn more about the project and Ohki’s history.