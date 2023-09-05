FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Officers with the Allen County Sheriff’s SWAT unit executed a search warrant in the 200 block of Cherokee Road, near the intersection with Steup Avenue on the city’s near northwest side, Tuesday morning.

A sheriff’s spokesman said there was no danger to the public, and that it was the department’s standard operating procedure to use the SWAT unit for high-risk warrants and drug seizures.

Few details were released about the search warrant, which was served around 9 a.m., and one person was detained at the time.

It was unclear whether any charges were filed Tuesday.