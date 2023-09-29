ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The Allen County Sheriff’s Department is warning residents of a scam that has been going around for about a month.

A “massive increase” in scammers have been posing as officers asking citizens for money, prompting the sheriff’s department to post a reminder on Facebook that those calls are fake. Examples of scams include a caller posing as an officer to press for a jury summons fee or a penalty for missing jury duty, calling to discuss a “civil matter”, or asking you to meet an officer outside the courthouse or Lowe’s– or anywhere else.

“We have been seeing a massive increase in the attempts to use our agency and officer’s names to scam people out of money, gift cards, or other means,” the post read.

Officers said other types of scams to look out for include government imposters, in which the caller may threaten “arrest” if they don’t get money for something; the “sweetheart” scam, which in some cases tries to convince the victim they are “in love” and need money to come visit; the grandparent scam, in which the caller often impersonates a grandchild who needs financial help from family; other scams revolve around gift cards, credit cards and banks.

The post said signs of a scam include:

Scammers pretend to be a person or from an organization you know

Scammers tell you to pay in a specific way

Scammers pressure you to act immediately

Scammers say you won a prize

Scammers will try and take over your computer remotely to help you through a process

The post clarified that officers serving a protective order may call the petitioner or respondents. If you’re unsure if you are being scammed, you can call the Civil Division at 260-449-7632.