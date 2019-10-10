Allen County sheriff files to waive initial hearing on battery charge

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Allen County Sheriff David Gladieux has asked for a judge to waive his initial hearing on a misdemeanor battery charge, a move that would allow him to avoid being booked into Allen County Lockup.

A Stipulation for Waiver of Initial Hearing was filed in Allen Superior Court on Wednesday. It says Gladieux waives his right to an initial hearing and the reading of his rights “on the grounds that the defendant has been advised” by his attorney.

The stipulation was signed by Gladieux’s attorney, Anthony Churchward, and special prosecutor Rodney Cummings. A judge must still accept the request.

If approved, Gladieux would not have to be booked into Allen County Lockup on the charge, as is customary.

The sheriff faces a misdemeanor charge of battery after a months-long investigation by Indiana State Police into an altercation involving Gladieux and a teenage boy that took place at the Three Rivers Festival around 11 p.m. on July 16.

Gladieux maintains his innocence. He will resolve the case through the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office’s pretrial diversion program. After completing the program, the charge will be dismissed.