ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Allen County School Resource Officers have been named a National Model Agency based on their professional dedication to Allen County schools.

On June 30, the Allen County Sheriff’s Department (ACSD) received an award from the National Association of School Resource Officers (NASRO). This award was presented at the NASRO National Conference held in Indianapolis. Those in contention for a NASRO award must be nominated.

The Allen County Sheriffs Department School Resouce Officers received their award Friday, June 30

According to a press release, the department received a Model Agency award. Agencies that receive this award are those that “exemplify the NASRO Triad model, which divides the School Resource Officer responsibilities into three areas: teacher, informal counselor, and law enforcement officer.”

Model Agency candidates also must have outstanding training, policies and standards that positively affect the school with their professional services.

In the release, it stated that members of the sheriff’s department are “extremely honored to be recognized for such a prestigious award from NASRO.”

Since 2004, the ACSD has been working on establishing a strong Student Resource Officer (SRO) program. The department serves Southwest Allen County Schools, East Allen County Schools, Northwest Allen County Schools and Canterbury Schools.

There are currently 14 full-time SROs, with two supervisors. Beginning in 2006, a K9 unit has been in operation; incorporating K9 use within the schools for additional safety and security.

The NASRO conference provides in-depth training to adapt to the current school climate. Officers are given opportunities to face numerous conflicts, then resolve them for the best outcome for students and staff. For new SROs as well as veterans, all officers are given a chance to learn a new skill to better serve their respective schools. Courses range from combatting an active shooter to assisting students with mental health needs.

The release also states that all of the sheriff’s department SROs have completed the Basic NASRO course with many completing the advanced courses.

The NASRO 2023 Conference wraps up Monday, as the Allen County SROs are heading back with new training just in time for back to school activities.