Allen County school districts team up for Bus Safety Week

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Bus Safety Week for Allen County’s four public schools is set for October 21st through the 25th. The districts are reminding drivers to Slow. Stop. Stay. When approaching a bus.

Each day in Allen County, nearly 200 school bus stop-arm violations occur.

From August until September, the Fort Wayne Police Department handed out 129 stop arm violations during a targeted enforcement, state police and the sheriff’s department have also handed out many violations.

Fort Wayne Community Schools says, “or School Bus Safety Week, the four school districts are continuing the information campaign, which includes billboards throughout the county sponsored by Parkview. Local churches are also joining the call for drivers to pay attention to stopped school buses.”

To see more on the Slow. Stop. Stay. Campaign click here.