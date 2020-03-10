Allen County school districts say Coronavirus could shut down schools

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Parents have serious concerns about how schools are handling Coronavirus. All of Allen County’s major school districts had representatives at a round table discussion held by Allen County Health Commissioner Deb McMahan Tuesday.

The commissioner told the community to prepare for a possible pandemic that could last for a long time. She said things will be “different” for a while.

There’s no understating how serious Allen County’s schools are taking the virus, COVID-19. Superintendents said it may only take one confirmed case in a school to completely shut down that building. Decisions like that are being heavily coordinated with the Allen County Health Department.

Almost all area school districts have sent letters to parents telling them how they’re addressing the virus. Many of them also have sections of their district website specially designated to it.

It’s stressed that students wash their hands, sanitize work stations and travel to international countries with caution.

Allen County’s major districts were present at the Health Commissioners round table today. Their leaders said they’re using Avon Community School Corporation in Hendricks County, Indiana as a model for their decisions. That school district has closed all schools until March 20, after two Coronavirus cases were reported at the district.

Allen County’s school districts are preparing to take the same extreme measures if necessary.

“There is no herd protection for anybody and there’s no vaccine,” said Southwest Allen County Schools Superintendent Phil Downs. “So there’s nothing stopping the spread and as soon as it shows up if you don’t do something to contain it, it’s going to spread very, very quickly. And the way schools are, if it spreads through a school it’s going to spread to families and then into the community at a very rapid pace.”

Down expressed that maintaining education is always a top priority, but keeping kids safe in these uncertain times is even more important.