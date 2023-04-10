ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — After a three-year hiatus due to COVID-19, Allen County Public Library (ACPL) is bringing back its annual Book Bowl trivia contest.

The third annual Book Bowl will return on Sunday, April 23 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the ACPL’s main branch in downtown Fort Wayne.

“Book Bowl celebrates books and a love of reading,” said Senior Librarian Anna Kallermeyn. “It is the perfect kickoff event for National Library Week.”

The competition will be comprised of up to 12 teams that each roster three to six people, and the winning team will have their names engraved on the Book Bowl trophy.

Trivia categories include “Graphic Novels,” “Literary Loves” and more.

The event is free and open to the public, but the ACPL will also livestream the event for those who are unable to make it.