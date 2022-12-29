FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Allen County Public Library (ACPL) announced it will be getting rid of overdue fines and fees for all ACPL cardholders effective Jan. 3.

The move will not go toward waiving fees for lost or damaged items.

The ACPL cited national trends in decreases of libraries enforcing fines as a “key tool to remove barriers.”

And while cost usually isn’t a barrier for a few overdue books, the move will take away some big fines.

“We think the biggest fee we’re going to wipe off someone’s books is $350,” said Aja Michael-Keller, the ACPL public information officer.

“Overdue fines, regardless of their amount, force us to prioritize fee collection over patron service,” said ACPL Executive Director Susan Baier. “I applaud our board for taking this bold action to ensure library access to all members of our community.”

The decision is also based upon the success of the “Fine Free for Minors Policy,” the ACPL enacted last year.

As a result of the program, the ACPL said it has seen significant increases in youth using the library and checking out materials.

“It went so well our board approved going fine-free for everybody,” said Michael Keller.

In its first year, the number of children checking out materials increased by 151%, and the number of items checked out by children increased by nearly 200,000, according to the ACPL.

“The success we saw with Fine Free with Minors made it clear that our community wants our services, but shame and an inability to pay are very real challenges that many cannot overcome,” Baier said.

The ACPL said library cardholders do not need to take action in order to have existing fines and fees erased, but the ACPL did reiterate fines and fees related to lost or damaged items will remain in place.