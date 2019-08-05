Allen County protesters want more federal gun control after weekend’s mass shootings

FILE – This June 29, 2016, file photo shows guns on display at a gun store in Miami. Support for tougher gun control laws is soaring in the United States, according to a new poll that found a majority of gun owners and half of Republicans favor new laws to address gun violence in the […]

A bipartisan protest group, formed in response to this weekend’s two mass shootings that happened in Texas and Ohio, will start a week-long demonstration in front of the Allen County Republican Headquarters Monday.

“Don’t Shoot Me” will protest every day this week from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. The group formed Sunday in reaction to a mass shooter in El Paso, Texas taking 22 lives on Saturday and another one taking 9 lives in Dayton on Sunday.

The goal of “Don’t Shoot Me” is to sway Indiana’s U.S. Republican congressmen to get federal House Resolution 8 and House Resolution 1112 onto the Senate floor.

H.R. 8, better known as the Bipartisan Background Checks of 2019, would block most person-to-person gun transfers unless a background check can be administered. It attempts to close the loophole in which guns can be transferred without a background check at gun shows or between individuals.

H.R. 1112 extends the amount of time gun dealers must wait for a background check to clear for a sale to at least 10 days. Currently, dealers can make a sale if they don’t hear back from the background check system in three days.

Both bills passed in the house in February 2019, but the Senate has not taken action on either bill since they passed.

“Don’t Shoot Me” is calling on U.S. Representative Jim Banks, U.S. Senator Mike Braun and U.S. Senator Todd Young to make Senate take action on the bills.

Allen County Republican Chair Steve Shine was not aware of the planned protest until late Monday afternoon.

“I would be more than happy to discuss anything with the ‘Don’t Shoot Me” group,” he said. “But seeing that I was not even aware of their protest until late this afternoon, I don’t have much to say. I appreciate and applaud their right to gather on any public sidewalk, whether in front of Allen County’s Republican or Democratic headquarters. I would hope both sides can come together so we can bring these horrible national situations under control.”

