FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — During a retirement party for Allen County Prosecutor Karen Richards, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb’s Office presented Richards with the distinguished Sagamore of the Wabash award.

The award is the highest honor an Indiana governor can bestow and is usually given to those who have “rendered a distinguished service to the state or to the governor.”

“I have never been that surprised. I’m just incredibly honored,” Richards said. “It’s something I never expected. I’m really humbled. To do what you do in your own area, and then to get an award from the governor.

Richards started her career in the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office in 1981 before taking office as the first woman elected Prosecutor of Allen County in 2003.

Richards is also the longest serving prosecutor in Allen County history.

“I’m going to miss it, I really am,” Richards said. “It’s time. It’s the right thing to do.”

Former Indiana Gov. Ralph Gates created the Sagamore of the Wabash in the 1940s, and every governor since Gates has utilized the award in their own ways.

There are no official records to determine how many people have been awarded the Sagamore of the Wabash, and each governor reserves the right to personally select the recipients.