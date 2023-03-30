ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — On Thursday, the Allen County Treasurer’s Office notified residents that property tax bills will soon be mailed out.

Property tax bills will be mailed out on Thursday, April 6, and can be paid either in full or in two installments, with the first installment being due May 10.

The Treasurer’s Office also introduced a “new and enhanced” online payment service that provides different payment methods.

Allen County residents can also sign up for e-billing or can pay over the phone at 1-844-576-2177.

The Treasurer’s Office said it expects a high volume of calls from taxpayers, and people may experience long wait times on the phone.