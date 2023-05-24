UPDATE: Authorities canceled the Public Safety Alert at 9:13 p.m. on Wednesday and have located the missing girl.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Allen County Sheriff’s Department (ACSD) has issued a Public Safety Alert for a 12-year-old girl last seen near Lakeside Park.

Authorities sent out a mobile push alert saying that 12-year-old Adriania Henriquez is missing and was last seen around the intersection of Lake Avenue and Anthony Boulevard by Lakeside Park.

The ACSD described Adriania as a 5-foot-tall Hispanic girl who weighs 120 pounds and has blonde and brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a black body suit with a black and blue plaid skirt and black boots.

Anyone with information regarding the girl’s location should contact the ACSD at 260-449-7486.