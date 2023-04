ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — The Allen County Sheriff’s Department (ACSD) is asking the public for help as it attempts to find a missing man.

Authorities said 35-year-old Seth Vanosdale was reported missing on April 18 and that his family has not seen or heard from him since March 23.

Vanosdale is 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 185 pounds, is bald and has brown eyes.

Seth Vanosdale (Photo provided by the Allen County Sheriff’s Department)

Anyone who has information regarding Vanosdale’s whereabouts should contact the ACSD at 260-449-7413.