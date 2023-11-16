ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Thursday the Allen County Plan Commission moved forward with plans for Project Zodiac despite neighborhood objections.

The Allen County Plan Commission in a meeting Thursday unanimously approved moving forward with the plans for the more than 700-acre data plant near Adams Center and Tillman Road.

This comes after many residents shared their dislike for the development in a meeting on Nov. 9. Residents came with concerns about how it will affect the property values of the area as well as contribute to noise pollution along with other factors.

The plan will next go to the Fort Wayne Plan Commission on Monday for approval. After approval from the Fort Wayne Plan Commission, it will be sent to the Allen County Commissioners for approval.