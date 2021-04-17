Allen County PD investigating missing endangered adult in Fort Wayne

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WANE) – The Allen County Police Department sent an alert to phones saying that they are investigating a missing endangered adult named Haleigh Mix.

According to police, she is a white female and was last seen on Friday, April 16th, in the area of 7600 Payne Parkway in Fort Wayne. She is 21 years old, 5 feet 2 and weighs 104 pounds. She is known to walk to libraries and office supply stores.

If located, call Allen County PD at 260-449-3000.

WANE 15 reached out to Allen County PD and will update this story as more information becomes available.

