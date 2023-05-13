FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Allen County Marketplace returns for its third season with food trucks, vendors and more.

This year will be at a new location, held at 1010 Carroll Road, the parking lot of Pathway Community Church. The marketplace will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. every second Saturday of the month.

Over 100 vendors, organizations and food trucks will be in attendance. A list and map of where booths will be located can be found on the Allen County Marketplace Facebook page.

Parking is free for this family-friendly experience. The marketplace is wheelchair and stroller accessible.