ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Although Allen County already has an official seal, county leaders are turning to the public to find a design that will adorn an official county flag in 2024.

County officials started accepting flag design submissions Jan. 1 as part of the competition, which is one of many initiatives the county has planned as part of Allen County’s Bicentennial Celebration.

“This is a great way to get people involved and excited about our county’s bicentennial as well as to get students engaged,” said Allen County Legislative Liaison Kate Dippold. “We hope people no matter their age or artistic ability will consider participating in the competition.”

Anyone can submit up to three flag designs until Friday, March 29.

Seal of Allen County (photo provided by Allen County)

Submitted designs will be looked at by a committee appointed by Allen County’s Bicentennial Executive Board, which will “narrow and hone” the designs until there are only five submissions left.

After that, the final five designs will be shared with Allen County residents so officials can gather public feedback, which will be used when the Allen County Board of Commissioners chooses the winning design.

During the selection process, the Bicentennial Executive Board may “alter, combine or edit the flag designs to help create the best representation of Allen County,” according to county officials.

County officials noted that Allen County does not have an official flag, but a flag portraying the county seal on a white background can be seen at some government buildings; however, officials also noted that communities are updating their standards to incorporate both a “civil flag” and a “government entity flag.”

Allen County officially became an Indiana county April 1, 1824 after the Indiana General Assembly passed legislation in late 1823.

Additional competition rules and submission details — along with an online submission form — can be found on Allen County’s bicentennial website.