FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Allen County Sheriff-elect Troy Hershberger likes to compare inmates’ choices to chess, a game often played in jail to pass the time.

It’s one of the ways Hershberger makes the hard work in the jail’s JCAP program more relatable.

The Jail Chemical Addictions Program, or JCAP for short, offers inmates a chance to kick drug or alcohol addiction and even more importantly, learn the tools to rejoin society again.

And hopefully, like in chess, the ability to make the right moves.

“They all at some point played chess or know the game of chess in their life, so I equated it to the game of chess,” Hershberger said of the program. “Every move will have a reactionary move by the opponent, so think the process through.”

The program is currently in its second run. The first one ended this past November and proved a success, according to officials.

Inmates volunteer for the program and then must be selected for enrollment. Inmates pay no fees in the 12-week program, nor do they qualify for sentence reductions or special favors, according to Hershberger and JCAP director Keely Ray.

Once on the outside, the program provides them with incalculable resources, like housing. Inmates meet facilitators during class time, and these facilitators make themselves available when an inmate feels himself slipping into relapse.

It’s something most in the program fear.

Addiction tears families apart and can be costly. Drug abusers may have their children taken away from them and can’t support a family financially while they sit in jail.

Courtney Jenkins, who until recently ran JCAP at the Kosciusko County Jail, said 95 percent of addicts endured some kind of physical or sexual abuse when they were young. Experts say an addict might relapse up to seven times before they’re “clean.” Some never reach that point.

Sheriff-elect Troy Hershberger and Cpl. Keely Ray

Allen County is one of 10 counties in the state to offer JCAP, Hershberger said. For Ray, a corporal in the sheriff’s department, instituting this program was no small job considering she continues to shepherd the six men who graduated when the program was first offered in November.

The majority of the graduates in that class transitioned home after their sentences were completed and one went to Allen County Community Corrections. One remaining graduate gets out of jail in January. In the meantime, he is mentoring the new class of 10 participants.

“No one has been re-arrested. There’s been no police interaction. And they always know they can lean back on me if they have a question or (need) support, or (need to ask), ‘Where can I go get help for this?’” Ray, said.

“Watching them as a group basically grow as a team was really self-rewarding I think. It was great to see that collaborative group effort,” Hershberger said. “Where they started and where they ended and what they got out of it, I think was very worthwhile.”

Because of the success of the pilot program, Ray said there were 130 inmates who applied for the new class that started in early December. Ten were accepted.

“One of the requirements is somewhere in their criminal history has to do with substance abuse whether that’s a possession of paraphernalia or OWI,” Ray said.

In order to create space for the program where inmates are housed together and separate from the rest of the jail population, a dormitory style block was cleared, Hershberger said.

The program wouldn’t have been possible when the inmate population was running between 800 and 900 inmates pre-COVID and after the pandemic hit, according to officials.

It is hoped the new class will bond just as the other class did as they study and work. A master level counselor provides the majority of counseling and about 25 facilitators from different agencies and non-profit organizations volunteer their time. Some have had the same hurdles as the inmates.

Hershberger encourages all of them to have a plan when they leave the jail and that’s when he compares the situation to a game of chess.

“Just don’t say I’m out the jail and I’m going to worry about the next fun time I’m going to have. That could also come with consequences,” Hershberger said.

Because of the constraints of the physical structure of the jail, it would be difficult to find a block to host a JCAP program for women. But if a new jail is built with the proper design, Hershberger believes it would be possible to run a class for men and women simultaneously.

The class was funded from a $3,000 grant. Facilitators who volunteer generally are there to give back. Hershberger said he was “amazed” at the kind of assistance that’s out there.

“Addiction ruins families, family connections and lives. With JCAP, the inmates leave jail with housing arranged, prepared for a new life with mock interviews and a new outfit to wear. A lot of them had jobs lined up before they left,” Keely said.