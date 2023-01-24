ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — The Allen County Department of Homeland Security (DHS) issued a Travel Watch for Allen County Tuesday night ahead of Wednesday’s snowy forecast.

During a Travel Watch, only essential travel is recommended, according to guidelines by the Indiana Department of Homeland Security.

To prepare for the weather, the DHS recommends people either avoid travel or plan ahead and allow extra time to travel on roads if travel is necessary.

Allen County residents should also ensure they keep a set of winter gear in their vehicles, including gloves, hats, coats and blankets in case residents become stranded, according to the DHS.

The DHS also urges residents to exercise caution when shoveling snow by taking breaks and drinking water to avoid exhaustion.