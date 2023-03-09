Interstate 69 is shown from the Bass Road overpass Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021.

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — As Friday’s anticipated winter storm inches closer to Allen County, county officials have issued a Travel Advisory ahead of the forecasted weather conditions.

A Travel Advisory means that routine travel or activities may be restricted in areas due to “hazardous situations,” and people should either avoid those areas or use caution.

WANE 15 has declared a 15 Fury Alert Day and is forecasting roughly 2 to 4 inches of snowfall in Allen County starting late Thursday and into Friday.

The Allen County Office of Homeland Security warned that travel conditions are expected to “deteriorate rapidly” during the overnight hours.

Officials also warned people to exercise caution when traveling, prepare for possible power outages and to be safe when shoveling snow.

DeKalb County has also issued a Travel Advisory, and the travel status of Indiana counties can be monitored on the Indiana Department of Homeland Security’s website.