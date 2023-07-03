Cornerstones tied to GIS, property lines and 911

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Independence Day is widely celebrated with fireworks and flags, barbecues and patriotic songs.

This year, there’s something else you can toast besides America’s independence in 1776. Called the Section Corner Perpetuation project, it may be coming to a corner near you.

Starting in 1833- nearly 200 years ago- the federal government sent land surveyors to mark out the counties, one square mile after the other. One of those was Allen County.

The Public Land Survey was the federal government’s plan to sell land and generate property taxes to pay off heavy war debt.

Hardy men on horseback laid out cornerstones in one-mile squares called sections, work that continued more than 50 years and was documented on large paper vellums. These vellums are kept in leather-bound ledgers at the surveyor’s office that look more like they belong in a Harry Potter movie.

Names like Beaubien, Richardville, Didier, Wells, De Rome, Hackley, Perry, Rudisill and Barnett populate the vellums, still used today for reference. They reflect the French and English beginnings of the town that went on to include German, Irish and other settlers whose stakes jostled with many tribal reserves. Fort Wayne earlier was known as Kekionga and Fort Miami.

The county’s future expansion was pretty much assured with the opening of the Wabash and Erie Canal in 1832.

Fort Wayne had been incorporated in 1829 with just 300 people. The town sat in the midst of land that was mostly swamps and forests with three rivers we know now as the St. Marys, St. Joseph and Maumee, Allen County Surveyor Mike Fruchey said. By 1840, the population had swelled to 2,000, according to online sources.

When Fruchey took over the surveyor’s office a year ago, he made it his mission to tackle the state’s Section Corner Perpetuation project until every cornerstone is documented. Their importance can’t be minimized, Fruchey added.

Cornerstones are the basis for property surveys and disputes, land transfers, new home construction, property assessments and infrastructure. GIS, or Geographical Information System, is based on these cornerstones, as is the emergency 911 system.

Allen County’s cornerstones are still there, four per square mile with four half-mile markers. Each township has 36 sections, except for a couple like Scipio that are smaller, Fruchey said.

The last time there was an effort to locate the estimated 2,400 cornerstones in the county was more than 20 years ago. Fruchey says slightly fewer than 1,400 have been found.

“So far a little bit less than 1,400 were documented, at least at one time,” Fruchey said. “But there are about 1,000 of which there is no record. Those stones that have been there since the 1830s or 1880s just haven’t been uncovered. People have used their own interpretation of where those stones would be.”

Because of the lack of documentation, subdivisions and properties have been laid out that no one ever went back and verified, Fruchey said.

“If the corner is not established, we are to establish it ourselves,” Fruchey says.

The state’s Section Corner Perpetuation project calls for 5% of all county cornerstones to be re-documented each year. To pay for the work, fees are collected through the Allen County Recorder’s office. Because Allen County has experienced a boom in construction, the county surveyor balance for the year ending last year was $1.7 million with nearly $353,000 in fees collected. Fruchey expects to spend around $500,000 this year to uncover about 10% of the cornerstones.

It’s not an easy task. Generally, the stones – literally stones that are pointed at the top – are buried three to four feet deep and, with luck, there’s a Harrison marker over the stone, flush with the pavement. Harrison markers are black canister-shaped markers made from cast iron that can be picked up by a metal detector, Fruchey said.

But some of the stones have been obliterated by utilities or removed through construction with no record of the stone.

“You find a variety of monuments that are in the right place and aren’t in the right place. Some of the things dug up recently were four to five feet different from where the markers are on the service, a problem that will be rectified,” said Fruchey who believes the project could take 15 years to complete.

Recently, the Harrison marker and cornerstone were easily found in the middle of Roth Road, close to Notestine Road.

Todd Bauer, one of six licensed surveyors working on the project this year, opened up the road to find both. Surveyors hired for the project must live in Allen County and be a registered voter, Fruchey said. Six townships are included in this year’s project including Aboite, Cedar Creek, Eel River, Lafayette, Lake and Perry.

Bauer considers working on the cornerstone project a privilege and honor because of the history that will be perpetuated.

“Many of the drawings we’re working with are from that same time period with fancy cursive writing and difficult to read,” Bauer said. “It’s kind of interesting to put that back. We consider it a huge honor to be involved in this project.”