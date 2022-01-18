Allen County Health Commissioner hopes we’ve seen the peak of the Omicron surge

FORT WAYNE (WANE) — Dr. Matthew Sutter is hopeful that we’ve seen the height of the Omicron surge in Allen County. Dr. Sutter said the county’s numbers are stabilizing and, unlike other parts of the state, admission rates at hospitals are a bit lower.

Allen County’s daily COVID case numbers are trending down, and while Dr. Sutter cautions that the numbers can be impacted by when tests are administered and ready, the numbers do paint a positive outlook.

Just six days ago on January 12, the daily rate was 1,228. On Monday, the number dropped to 617. Tuesday’s COVID update showed 651 positive tests.

“If you look at our seven-day average, it’s been pretty consistent over the last week,” Dr. Sutter said. “What we’ve seen in other places is omicron surges tend to go up really quickly and then they tend to come down pretty quickly, too. We haven’t always followed national and international trends here in Allen County, but my hope is we’ve peaked and maybe we’ll head back down in the next few weeks.”

While cases are decreasing, Dr. Sutter says the numbers are still very high and the risk of coming across someone in public who has the virus is high. He’s urging people to get the vaccine.

Dr. Sutter said there’s new data out that suggests the risk of dying from COVID-19 is less than the risk of dying from the fly for someone who is fully vaccinated.

He said the majority of people who are hospitalized from the virus or in need of a ventilator are unvaccinated.

“While the hospitals are still extremely full, we’re not seeing the high levels of diversion, and we’re not seeing an overload of the hospitals currently,” Dr. Sutter said. “Now, if that trend reverses and the numbers go up, they could still be in trouble. But so far, I’m cautiously optimistic.”