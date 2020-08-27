Allen County Health Commissioner doesn’t see change is CDC COVID-19 testing guidelines

A person is tested for the COVID-19 Coronavirus Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Cesar Chavez City Park in Phoenix. The two-week testing event is aimed at bringing tests to Phoenix’s Laveen neighborhood, home to many Latinos and Blacks who have been disproportionately affected by the coronavirus. Latino leaders say governments need to do more to communicate effectively with Hispanic communities to ensure people know where to get tested and encourage them to participate. (AP Photo/Matt York)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Some health professionals across the country are concerned and confused about new CDC COVID-19 testing recommendations.

The CDC said testing may be considered for all close contacts of confirmed COVID-19 patients. However, it said people should only get tested if they are vulnerable, if a health provider recommends it, or if a local health official recommends it.

Earlier this week the CDC said those who show no symptoms do not necessarily need a test.

Allen County Health Commissioner Dr. Matthew Sutter said in his eyes, the updated recommendation isn’t a change.

“We’ve never had a strong recommendation that asymptomatic people get tested. Testing for asymptomatic people has been available at the Optum state sites for some time, and that continues,” said Dr. Sutter.

Dr. Sutter does say those exposed to COVID-19 and are not symptomatic should quarantine.

“So they need to stay home for 14 days. It’s their option to get tested during that time. Our strong recommendation is to get tested if they develop symptoms.”

One thing Dr. Sutter said is a concern is the upcoming flu season. He said this week Allen County received its first positive influenza B case of the season.

“So influenza is out there. We’d advise everyone to get their flu shot this year. It’s going to be very important because the symptoms of influenza are much like those of COVID. And we also worry that if people are infected by both they could have significant increased problems.”

Dr. Sutter said there isn’t one sign that could differentiate the two.

