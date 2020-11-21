Allen County Health Commissioner discusses COVID-19 testing and holiday tips

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind (WANE) — Allen County’s health commissioner says they’re seeing higher testing numbers in the county. This has Dr. Matthew Sutter concerned.

The wait times for getting a COVID test is longer than its been in the past and it’s now even longer to get results back. Currently, the wait time for testing is 3 days and results can take 3 to 5 days.

“That’s expected,” Allen County Health Commissioner Dr. Matthew Sutter said. “As we continue to see cases rises, we will strip our resources and ability to do that in a timely way. I know that it’s frustrating, especially if it takes a long time, but the worst thing then is to get your test results back positive and realize you put a bunch of people at risk.”

With higher testing numbers he says to keep gatherings to immediate family.

“Enjoy your family but enjoy it remotely,” Sutter said. “If you don’t want to go to Thanksgiving dinner with your family you have a great excuse this year. If you do want to go to family dinner with your family think about if you really want to spread the risk of spreading the virus.”

Sutter also say that if you do decide to get tested to stay home until you get the results.