Allen County first to pass county-wide human life resolution

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Friday, the Allen County Board of Commissioners unanimously declared Allen County to be a pro-life county by passing a resolution, Allen County Right to Life announced.

The group said the resolution affirms the right to life in the Declaration of Independence and states “human life begins at the moment of conception and continues, uninterrupted, until the moment of natural death.”

The Allen County resolution is the first county-wide human life resolution to be passed in the state. It comes just days after similar resolutions were passed in Huntertown and Woodburn.

The first Indiana resolution in support of life was passed on Dec. 10 in New Haven.

The resolution also encourages “assistance for women by helping them find health care; helping mothers and fathers who make the decision to parent their child; supporting mothers and fathers who make an adoption plan for their baby and couples who seek to adopt; and encouraging businesses and schools to provide appropriate accommodations for pregnant women.”

It also petitions officials at high levels of government to protect life by urging government to “us every legal means to protect and fight for every human life, including the lives of unborn boys and girls.”

“Allen County has been abortion-free since 2013 and this resolution affirms that our county stands ready to assist women in difficult circumstances rather than encourage them toward a life-ending decision,” said Cathie Humbarger, Executive Director of Allen County Right to Life.

“There are always opportunities to love both mom and baby and this resolution invites all of Allen County to commit to this worthy goal,” she added.