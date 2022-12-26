FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — One of the most difficult parts of the holidays is making decisions about your Christmas tree.

When to buy it, how to decorate it, deciding when it should be put up and brought down.

Now imagine you had to make those decisions for over 50 trees, and you can start to understand the situation Cindy and Randy Brown are in.

When asked how many tree’s the collection has grown to, Cindy simply responds “We don’t count anymore.”

The obsession started early in their relationship when they were both working at a flower shop.

“We didn’t have any money. We just got the bug but we couldn’t do anything,” said Cindy about becoming obsessed with Christmas trees in their teens. “Now we’re at the point in our life where we can afford to do this.”

A wine themed tree

A nutcracker themed tree

A mannequin tree

A TinCaps themed tree

Trees on a kitchen shelf

A Tinkerbell themed tree

A tree on a shelf

A tree on a shelf

A Purdue themed tree

A homemade tree

A tree on a shelf

With more than 45 years of marriage under their belt, Cindy and Randy’s collection of trees continues to grow every year.

“We have a tree for everyone,” said Cindy.

From an upside-down Purdue-themed tree clothed in black and gold, to a tree dedicated to Tinkerbell, their themes cover a number of interests.

“Just look for the things you like, if you like a certain theme or a certain color, whatever appeals to you,” said Randy about how they came up with so many different trees.

Randy’s favorite tree. He built it to hold the Christmas village.

And in the search for what the Brown family likes, they have even built a few trees of their own.

“Make anything look like a tree,” said Randy.

His personal favorite is one he made himself, a tiered shelf tree that holds the family’s Christmas village.

Cindy’s favorite on the other hand is the aluminum tree that sits in their living room. It’s one of the trees that started the whole collection.

Cindy’s favorite tree. An aluminum tree decorated with vintage ornaments.

“I’m so glad we were able to get it when we did,” said Cindy.

And beyond the trees, they’ve begun collecting vintage ornaments and wreaths from auctions, getting as many as they can.

“We see an ornament, we buy it,” said Cindy. “It’s nothing pre-conceived.

The cleanup takes some time every year as each tree has its own tote that it goes into, but the Browns say that they normally have it down by Super Bowl Sunday.

Wane 15 last did a story with the Brown family in 2019 when they only had 32 trees, you can see that story here.